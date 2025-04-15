Aethra AI Price (AETHRA)
The live price of Aethra AI (AETHRA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AETHRA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aethra AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.12 USD
- Aethra AI price change within the day is -1.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AETHRA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AETHRA price information.
During today, the price change of Aethra AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aethra AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aethra AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aethra AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-43.17%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-77.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aethra AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-1.87%
+27.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AI & Blockchain-Powered Workforce Solutions | Real-time talent matching, credential verification, and tools for global industries. AETHRA is an advanced workforce management platform designed to streamline hiring, certification, and workforce planning. By leveraging the power of AI, blockchain, and SaaS technology, AETHRA connects industries with the right talent quickly and efficiently while ensuring compliance and scalability. Built to address the challenges of modern workforce management, AETHRA empowers businesses to reduce inefficiencies, improve compliance, and achieve better outcomes. Core Features AI-powered matchmaking to reduce hiring delays. Blockchain-secured certification management for compliance. Predictive workforce analytics to optimize planning. Seamless integration with existing HR tools like SAP and Microsoft Project. Why AETHRA ? Modern workforce management is evolving rapidly, presenting challenges in adapting to change, fostering collaboration, and leveraging technology effectively. Real-World Impact AETHRA doesn’t just promise results—it delivers them. Example: AETHRA reduced onboarding time for INEOS ONE by 40%, helping the company meet strict deadlines These solutions streamline workflows, enhance compliance, and reduce costs, empowering businesses to operate at peak efficiency. Mission Revolutionizing workforce management through seamless, scalable solutions that empower industries and professionals worldwide to thrive and succeed in an ever-evolving global market. Vision Creating a sustainable and inclusive future where businesses not only excel but also innovate, while individuals are empowered to grow, thrive, and realize their fullest potential in a connected and dynamic world.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
