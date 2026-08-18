Aeternity Price Today

The live Aeternity (AE) price today is $ 0.00472103, with a 2.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current AE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00472103 per AE.

Aeternity currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,068,625, with a circulating supply of 438.17M AE. During the last 24 hours, AE traded between $ 0.00472066 (low) and $ 0.00487441 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.69, while the all-time low was $ 0.00246856.

In short-term performance, AE moved +0.01% in the last hour and -5.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 151.88.

Aeternity (AE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.07M$ 2.07M $ 2.07M Volume (24H) $ 151.88$ 151.88 $ 151.88 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.53M$ 2.53M $ 2.53M Circulation Supply 438.17M 438.17M 438.17M Total Supply 536,306,702.0 536,306,702.0 536,306,702.0

The current Market Cap of Aeternity is $ 2.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 151.88. The circulating supply of AE is 438.17M, with a total supply of 536306702.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.53M.