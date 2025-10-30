Aesyx Dollar (AXD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.98478 24H High $ 0.994815 All Time High $ 1.072 Lowest Price $ 0.952838 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.98% Price Change (7D) -0.29%

Aesyx Dollar (AXD) real-time price is $0.984953. Over the past 24 hours, AXD traded between a low of $ 0.98478 and a high of $ 0.994815, showing active market volatility. AXD's all-time high price is $ 1.072, while its all-time low price is $ 0.952838.

In terms of short-term performance, AXD has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -0.98% over 24 hours, and -0.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aesyx Dollar (AXD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 484.65K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 484.65K Circulation Supply 492.10K Total Supply 492,099.7569404799

The current Market Cap of Aesyx Dollar is $ 484.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AXD is 492.10K, with a total supply of 492099.7569404799. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 484.65K.