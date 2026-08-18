Aegis Ai Price Today

The live Aegis Ai (AEGIS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AEGIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AEGIS.

Aegis Ai currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 43,106, with a circulating supply of 100.00M AEGIS. During the last 24 hours, AEGIS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.574895, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AEGIS moved -- in the last hour and -1.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 14.04.

Aegis Ai (AEGIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.11K$ 43.11K $ 43.11K Volume (24H) $ 14.04$ 14.04 $ 14.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.11K$ 43.11K $ 43.11K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Aegis Ai is $ 43.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 14.04. The circulating supply of AEGIS is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.11K.