Adshares Price Today

The live Adshares (ADS) price today is $ 0.403327, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current ADS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.403327 per ADS.

Adshares currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,628,587, with a circulating supply of 38.75M ADS. During the last 24 hours, ADS traded between $ 0.400837 (low) and $ 0.407727 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.72, while the all-time low was $ 0.0102872.

In short-term performance, ADS moved -0.07% in the last hour and -0.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 29.07K.

Adshares (ADS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.63M$ 15.63M $ 15.63M Volume (24H) $ 29.07K$ 29.07K $ 29.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.63M$ 15.63M $ 15.63M Circulation Supply 38.75M 38.75M 38.75M Total Supply 38,758,203.0 38,758,203.0 38,758,203.0

The current Market Cap of Adshares is $ 15.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 29.07K. The circulating supply of ADS is 38.75M, with a total supply of 38758203.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.63M.