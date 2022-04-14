AdRise (RISE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into AdRise (RISE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
AdRise (RISE) Information

$RISE - First AI to Replace Marketing Agencies

AdRise simplifies and enhances digital marketing efforts by leveraging AI to audit campaigns, generate engaging content, and provide actionable insights, making it an essential tool for businesses of any size.

Traditional marketing agencies are often just...not it. Lay back and let AI audit your campaigns, boost your SEO, and generate social media posts that drive engagement.

AdRise offers cost-effective, scalable solutions to create professional marketing campaigns, allowing startups to compete with larger organizations without requiring a dedicated marketing team.

https://adrise.ai/

AdRise (RISE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for AdRise (RISE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 20.39K
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 80.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 25.48K
All-Time High:
$ 0.138804
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00025481
AdRise (RISE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of AdRise (RISE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of RISE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many RISE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.