AdaSwap Price (ASW)
The live price of AdaSwap (ASW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ASW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AdaSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 31.50K USD
- AdaSwap price change within the day is -8.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ASW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASW price information.
During today, the price change of AdaSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AdaSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AdaSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AdaSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.37%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-28.42%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-19.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AdaSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
-8.37%
-1.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AdaSwap is an ecosystem builder that will be launched on the Cardano network and will help launch the Cardano network. There will be 4 main use cases that will be launched on the AdaSwap platform within the near future followed by exciting RnD initiatives. At the core, the platform will host an AMM (Automated Market Maker) utility that provides decentralized and noncustodial market-making for liquidity providers, built and utilized on top of the Cardano blockchain infrastructure. This will be revolutionary based on our own Free Finance Model that will change not only DeFi, but the world.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ASW to VND
₫--
|1 ASW to AUD
A$--
|1 ASW to GBP
￡--
|1 ASW to EUR
€--
|1 ASW to USD
$--
|1 ASW to MYR
RM--
|1 ASW to TRY
₺--
|1 ASW to JPY
¥--
|1 ASW to RUB
₽--
|1 ASW to INR
₹--
|1 ASW to IDR
Rp--
|1 ASW to KRW
₩--
|1 ASW to PHP
₱--
|1 ASW to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ASW to BRL
R$--
|1 ASW to CAD
C$--
|1 ASW to BDT
৳--
|1 ASW to NGN
₦--
|1 ASW to UAH
₴--
|1 ASW to VES
Bs--
|1 ASW to PKR
Rs--
|1 ASW to KZT
₸--
|1 ASW to THB
฿--
|1 ASW to TWD
NT$--
|1 ASW to AED
د.إ--
|1 ASW to CHF
Fr--
|1 ASW to HKD
HK$--
|1 ASW to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ASW to MXN
$--