Adappter Price (ADP)
The live price of Adappter (ADP) today is 0.00184164 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.61M USD. ADP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Adappter Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Adappter price change within the day is +3.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.13B USD
Get real-time price updates of the ADP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ADP price information.
During today, the price change of Adappter to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Adappter to USD was $ +0.0001451901.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Adappter to USD was $ -0.0000787929.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Adappter to USD was $ +0.000261815208584012.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001451901
|+7.88%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000787929
|-4.27%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000261815208584012
|+16.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of Adappter: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.58%
+3.40%
+10.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Adappter will provide a solution that helps individuals, companies, sellers, and users coexist with each other for the objective of happiness and profits of all based on the spirit of fairness, sharing, and trust. Also, Adappter will make every effort to increase the value of all members. In January 2018, we expanded our business to “Adappter” service, which provides various blockchain information and live content from “Houjaeki” service, which provides data on favorable factors in real time. Currently, about 50,000 users who have interests in blockchain (including Android and iOS) use the Adappter service. ADP is Token published by Adappter, operated within the Ethereum platform (ERC20), and used as a key currency in the adapter ecosystem. It can convert AP, which was received as compensation for partner contents, to ADP and it will continue for 20 years. In the future, it will provide real-life payment functions for purchasing goods, items, and products.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ADP to VND
₫47.22149124
|1 ADP to AUD
A$0.0029097912
|1 ADP to GBP
￡0.00138123
|1 ADP to EUR
€0.0016206432
|1 ADP to USD
$0.00184164
|1 ADP to MYR
RM0.0081216324
|1 ADP to TRY
₺0.0700559856
|1 ADP to JPY
¥0.263538684
|1 ADP to RUB
₽0.1514933064
|1 ADP to INR
₹0.1584178728
|1 ADP to IDR
Rp30.6939877224
|1 ADP to KRW
₩2.615957538
|1 ADP to PHP
₱0.1050287292
|1 ADP to EGP
￡E.0.0939052236
|1 ADP to BRL
R$0.010773594
|1 ADP to CAD
C$0.0025414632
|1 ADP to BDT
৳0.2237408436
|1 ADP to NGN
₦2.9560716132
|1 ADP to UAH
₴0.0760228992
|1 ADP to VES
Bs0.13075644
|1 ADP to PKR
Rs0.51658002
|1 ADP to KZT
₸0.9537116904
|1 ADP to THB
฿0.0618422712
|1 ADP to TWD
NT$0.0595954704
|1 ADP to AED
د.إ0.0067588188
|1 ADP to CHF
Fr0.0014917284
|1 ADP to HKD
HK$0.01427271
|1 ADP to MAD
.د.م0.0170535864
|1 ADP to MXN
$0.0369985476