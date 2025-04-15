ADAPad Price (ADAPAD)
The live price of ADAPad (ADAPAD) today is 0.0029389 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.10M USD. ADAPAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ADAPad Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ADAPad price change within the day is +0.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 373.23M USD
During today, the price change of ADAPad to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ADAPad to USD was $ -0.0005970316.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ADAPad to USD was $ -0.0009098663.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ADAPad to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.08%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005970316
|-20.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009098663
|-30.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ADAPad: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
+0.08%
+3.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ADAPad – First deflationary Launchpad for Cardano ecosystem Cardano recently announced Alonzo upgrade, which will enable smart contracts and decentralized finance (DEFI) capabilities to the Cardano ecosystem
