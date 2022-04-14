ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Tokenomics
"ADAMANT is a true Blockchain messenger, independent from governments, corporations and even developers. It is possible due to a decentralized network infrastructure, fully open source and run by users. ADM is a utility-token supporting decentralized ADAMANT Messenger infrastructure. Blockchain offers superior security and privacy, not available for typical P2P and centralized messengers. Also, Blockchain provides new possibilities. Users can store and transfer cryptos In-Chat with full control of private keys, use ADAMANT as 2FA and more. In ADAMANT, nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the Messenger. ADAMANT utilize Fair Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus, developed in mid 2018. First development steps were made by ADAMANT TECH LABS LP, registered in Ireland. As ADAMANT is decentralized and open source, it is supported and run by community. "
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ADM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ADM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
