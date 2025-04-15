ADAMANT Messenger Price (ADM)
The live price of ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) today is 0.02435407 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.76M USD. ADM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ADAMANT Messenger Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ADAMANT Messenger price change within the day is -0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 113.44M USD
During today, the price change of ADAMANT Messenger to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ADAMANT Messenger to USD was $ -0.0004954640.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ADAMANT Messenger to USD was $ -0.0035233252.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ADAMANT Messenger to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004954640
|-2.03%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0035233252
|-14.46%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ADAMANT Messenger: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
-0.20%
-0.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"ADAMANT is a true Blockchain messenger, independent from governments, corporations and even developers. It is possible due to a decentralized network infrastructure, fully open source and run by users. ADM is a utility-token supporting decentralized ADAMANT Messenger infrastructure. Blockchain offers superior security and privacy, not available for typical P2P and centralized messengers. Also, Blockchain provides new possibilities. Users can store and transfer cryptos In-Chat with full control of private keys, use ADAMANT as 2FA and more. In ADAMANT, nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the Messenger. ADAMANT utilize Fair Delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus, developed in mid 2018. First development steps were made by ADAMANT TECH LABS LP, registered in Ireland. As ADAMANT is decentralized and open source, it is supported and run by community. "
