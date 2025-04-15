ADADao Price (ADAO)
The live price of ADADao (ADAO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ADAO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ADADao Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.03 USD
- ADADao price change within the day is -0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ADADao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ADADao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ADADao to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ADADao to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.25%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.22%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ADADao: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.07%
+0.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A DeFi protocol on Cardano blockchain which facilitates creation of fully collateralized stable coins leveraging Native Cardano Assets
