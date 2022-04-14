ACTUAL (ACTUAL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ACTUAL (ACTUAL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ACTUAL (ACTUAL) Information Actual.ai revolutionizes Web3 by combining cutting-edge AI with DeFi innovation. Powered by advanced DiT (Diffusion Transformer) technology and Human Portrait multimodal LLMs, Actual.ai creates hyper-realistic AI agents that elevate your DeFi experience. These agents analyze on-chain data, track market trends, and execute automated trades to optimize returns. They provide actionable insights by uncovering hidden opportunities in blockchain data, empowering you to make informed decisions. With customizable financial strategies, your AI assistant adapts to your goals, handling staking, lending, and yield farming efficiently. Beyond intelligence, these agents offer emotional support, blending human-like empathy with data-driven precision to guide you through the dynamic world of DeFi. Official Website: https://actualz.ai/ Buy ACTUAL Now!

ACTUAL (ACTUAL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ACTUAL (ACTUAL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 93.89K $ 93.89K $ 93.89K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 93.89K $ 93.89K $ 93.89K All-Time High: $ 0.01487331 $ 0.01487331 $ 0.01487331 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ACTUAL (ACTUAL) price

ACTUAL (ACTUAL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ACTUAL (ACTUAL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ACTUAL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ACTUAL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ACTUAL's tokenomics, explore ACTUAL token's live price!

