Which blockchain network does Across Protocol run on?

Across Protocol operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ACX?

The token is priced at £0.0290966353008025920000, marking a price movement of -4.19% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Across Protocol belong to?

Across Protocol falls under the Polygon Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Bridge Governance Tokens,Cross-chain Communication,Intent,Boba Network Ecosystem,Blockchain Capital Portfolio,Made in USA category. This classification helps investors compare ACX with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Across Protocol?

Its market capitalization is £20536875.42406926720000, placing the asset at rank #641. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ACX is currently circulating?

There are 704657633.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Across Protocol today?

Over the past day, ACX generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Across Protocol fluctuated between £0.0290840934697862160000 and £0.0304490676579873960000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.