$TOAD takes his surreal, psychedelic aesthetic to new heights. Released as part of the #HEDZ NFT collection by Matt_furie
TOAD, Matt Furie’s latest creation, perches in a foggy, surreal swamp - a twisted, psychedelic version of a classic toad. TOAD is inspired by the trippy aesthetics that Furie’s work embodies, bringing a surreal edge to the internet culture he helped shape with TOAD’s cousin PEPE. TOAD has surged in popularity, especially after Matt Furie himself tweeted about him, which sent waves through the community. This tweet was a major event, as Matt Furie rarely tweets, even about his own HEDZ NFT project, which has been quietly building a strong foundation. TOAD is the ONLY toad other than PEPE that Matt Furie tweeted about!
To fans, TOAD is more than just a meme - it’s an emblem of Furie’s unique influence. With its sharp colors, hypnotic eyes, and aura of mystery, TOAD symbolizes a nostalgic yet edgy internet subculture, standing as a playful but potent homage to PEPE’s success. For collectors and fans alike, TOAD feels like a symbol on the brink of something big, an internet relic that’s ready to ripple across the meme world.
Understanding the tokenomics of Acid Toad (TOAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TOAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TOAD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
