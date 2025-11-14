$ABU | Abuwtiyuw, often cited as the first documented domesticated dog in history, lived in ancient Egypt during the Predynastic period (c. 3100 BCE). Known from a stone inscription found in a tomb at Giza, Abuwtiyuw was a slender, greyhound-like dog, possibly a Tesem breed, valued for hunting and companionship. The inscription details its name, suggesting a significant bond with its owner, likely a high-ranking individual. Buried with honors, Abuwtiyuw’s record highlights the early human-canine relationship, showcasing dogs’ roles in ancient Egyptian society as loyal companions and symbols of status. This evidence underscores the deep historical roots of dog domestication, predating many other recorded instances of named animals.