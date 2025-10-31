Abuwtiyuw (ABU) Price Information (USD)

Abuwtiyuw (ABU) real-time price is $0.01636385. Over the past 24 hours, ABU traded between a low of $ 0.01641837 and a high of $ 0.01742131, showing active market volatility. ABU's all-time high price is $ 0.261831, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00714313.

In terms of short-term performance, ABU has changed by -0.81% over the past hour, -5.11% over 24 hours, and -5.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Abuwtiyuw (ABU) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Abuwtiyuw is $ 16.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ABU is 1.00M, with a total supply of 1000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.42K.