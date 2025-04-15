aBTC Price (ABTC)
The live price of aBTC (ABTC) today is 84,738 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 213.30M USD. ABTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key aBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- aBTC price change within the day is +1.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.52K USD
Get real-time price updates of the ABTC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ABTC price information.
During today, the price change of aBTC to USD was $ +1,193.49.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aBTC to USD was $ +534.1883520000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aBTC to USD was $ -11,114.7275604000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aBTC to USD was $ -12,165.09998262352.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1,193.49
|+1.43%
|30 Days
|$ +534.1883520000
|+0.63%
|60 Days
|$ -11,114.7275604000
|-13.11%
|90 Days
|$ -12,165.09998262352
|-12.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of aBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+1.43%
+7.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Echo is a multifaceted protocol specializing in bridging, liquid staking and restacking, and yield solutions. It seamlessly interoperates within the Move ecosystem. Echo aims to introduce BTC liquidity and restaking solutions for BTC assets within Move. Users can earn rewards on the Echo protocol through the following methods: 1) Bridge BTC assets to Echo to earn Echo points 2) Deposit aBTC on Echo Lend to receive boosted APT yield up to 10% 3) Stake APT earned on Echo to receive additional Echo Points and earn 7% staking rewards Users can begin earning Echo rewards immediately upon bridging BTC and receiving aBTC on Echo. Echo points are awarded based on the amount of BTC bridged over, which users can convert into APT rewards by depositing aBTC on Echo Lend.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ABTC to VND
₫2,172,767,058
|1 ABTC to AUD
A$133,886.04
|1 ABTC to GBP
￡63,553.5
|1 ABTC to EUR
€74,569.44
|1 ABTC to USD
$84,738
|1 ABTC to MYR
RM373,694.58
|1 ABTC to TRY
₺3,223,433.52
|1 ABTC to JPY
¥12,129,397.32
|1 ABTC to RUB
₽6,970,547.88
|1 ABTC to INR
₹7,289,162.76
|1 ABTC to IDR
Rp1,412,299,435.08
|1 ABTC to KRW
₩120,366,092.1
|1 ABTC to PHP
₱4,832,608.14
|1 ABTC to EGP
￡E.4,321,638
|1 ABTC to BRL
R$496,564.68
|1 ABTC to CAD
C$116,938.44
|1 ABTC to BDT
৳10,294,819.62
|1 ABTC to NGN
₦136,015,505.94
|1 ABTC to UAH
₴3,497,984.64
|1 ABTC to VES
Bs6,016,398
|1 ABTC to PKR
Rs23,769,009
|1 ABTC to KZT
₸43,882,420.68
|1 ABTC to THB
฿2,847,196.8
|1 ABTC to TWD
NT$2,742,121.68
|1 ABTC to AED
د.إ310,988.46
|1 ABTC to CHF
Fr68,637.78
|1 ABTC to HKD
HK$656,719.5
|1 ABTC to MAD
.د.م784,673.88
|1 ABTC to MXN
$1,702,386.42