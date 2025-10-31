ABSCHAD (CHAD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00002339 24H High $ 0.00003128 All Time High $ 0.00077096 Lowest Price $ 0.00002339 Price Change (1H) +0.09% Price Change (1D) -24.76% Price Change (7D) -31.41%

ABSCHAD (CHAD) real-time price is $0.00002353. Over the past 24 hours, CHAD traded between a low of $ 0.00002339 and a high of $ 0.00003128, showing active market volatility. CHAD's all-time high price is $ 0.00077096, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002339.

In terms of short-term performance, CHAD has changed by +0.09% over the past hour, -24.76% over 24 hours, and -31.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ABSCHAD (CHAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.35K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.35K Circulation Supply 992.05M Total Supply 992,051,477.3167694

The current Market Cap of ABSCHAD is $ 23.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHAD is 992.05M, with a total supply of 992051477.3167694. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.35K.