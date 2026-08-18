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The live abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock price today is 25.84 USD.PALLX market cap is 121,857 USD. Track real-time PALLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock price today is 25.84 USD.PALLX market cap is 121,857 USD. Track real-time PALLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock Logo

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock Price (PALLX)

Unlisted

1 PALLX to USD Live Price:

$25.84
$25.84$25.84
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:33:23 (UTC+8)

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock Price Today

The live abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX) price today is $ 25.84, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PALLX to USD conversion rate is $ 25.84 per PALLX.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 121,857, with a circulating supply of 4.72K PALLX. During the last 24 hours, PALLX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 163.0, while the all-time low was $ 25.83.

In short-term performance, PALLX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.62.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX) Market Information

$ 121.86K
$ 121.86K$ 121.86K

$ 17.62
$ 17.62$ 17.62

$ 49.55M
$ 49.55M$ 49.55M

4.72K
4.72K 4.72K

3,241,363.067771273
3,241,363.067771273 3,241,363.067771273

The current Market Cap of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock is $ 121.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.62. The circulating supply of PALLX is 4.72K, with a total supply of 3241363.067771273. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.55M.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 163.0
$ 163.0$ 163.0

$ 25.83
$ 25.83$ 25.83

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PALLX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PALLX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock Price Prediction.

What is abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX)

For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that.

xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock.

xStocks enable easy access to 120+ US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Ethereum EcosystemReal World Assets (RWA)Solana Ecosystem

About abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock

What is the current price of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock?

The live price of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX) is £19.0411817545920000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock positioned in the market?

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock currently sits at market rank #29764, supported by a market capitalization of £89794.94137265160000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of PALLX?

The circulating supply of PALLX is 4716.340546746422 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock?

During the last 24 hours, abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock traded within a range of £0E-15 (24-hour low) and £0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock reached an all-time high of £120.112717724400000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £19.0338128762040000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is PALLX trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),TON Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:33:23 (UTC+8)

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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