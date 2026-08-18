What is the current price of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock?

The live price of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock (PALLX) is £19.0411817545920000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock positioned in the market?

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock currently sits at market rank #29764, supported by a market capitalization of £89794.94137265160000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of PALLX?

The circulating supply of PALLX is 4716.340546746422 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock?

During the last 24 hours, abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock traded within a range of £0E-15 (24-hour low) and £0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock reached an all-time high of £120.112717724400000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £19.0338128762040000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is PALLX trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for abrdn Physical Palladium Shares xStock?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),TON Ecosystem,BackedFi xStocks Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.