Aborean Price Today

The live Aborean (ABX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current ABX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ABX.

Aborean currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 79,360, with a circulating supply of 305.05M ABX. During the last 24 hours, ABX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.158426, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ABX moved +2.23% in the last hour and -27.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 373.08.

Aborean (ABX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 79.36K$ 79.36K $ 79.36K Volume (24H) $ 373.08$ 373.08 $ 373.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 291.05K$ 291.05K $ 291.05K Circulation Supply 305.05M 305.05M 305.05M Total Supply 1,118,792,737.472889 1,118,792,737.472889 1,118,792,737.472889

The current Market Cap of Aborean is $ 79.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 373.08. The circulating supply of ABX is 305.05M, with a total supply of 1118792737.472889. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 291.05K.