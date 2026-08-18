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The live Aborean price today is 0 USD.ABX market cap is 79,360 USD. Track real-time ABX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Aborean price today is 0 USD.ABX market cap is 79,360 USD. Track real-time ABX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Aborean Logo

Aborean Price (ABX)

Unlisted

1 ABX to USD Live Price:

$0.00025756
$0.00025756$0.00025756
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Aborean (ABX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:33:09 (UTC+8)

Aborean Price Today

The live Aborean (ABX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current ABX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ABX.

Aborean currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 79,360, with a circulating supply of 305.05M ABX. During the last 24 hours, ABX traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.158426, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ABX moved +2.23% in the last hour and -27.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 373.08.

Aborean (ABX) Market Information

$ 79.36K
$ 79.36K$ 79.36K

$ 373.08
$ 373.08$ 373.08

$ 291.05K
$ 291.05K$ 291.05K

305.05M
305.05M 305.05M

1,118,792,737.472889
1,118,792,737.472889 1,118,792,737.472889

The current Market Cap of Aborean is $ 79.36K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 373.08. The circulating supply of ABX is 305.05M, with a total supply of 1118792737.472889. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 291.05K.

Aborean Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.158426
$ 0.158426$ 0.158426

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+2.23%

+0.89%

-27.14%

-27.14%

Aborean (ABX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Aborean to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aborean to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aborean to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aborean to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.89%
30 Days$ 0-62.19%
60 Days$ 0-65.56%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Aborean

Aborean (ABX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ABX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Aborean (ABX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Aborean could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Aborean will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ABX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Aborean Price Prediction.

What is Aborean (ABX)

Aborean Finance is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity hub built on the Abstract blockchain, designed to power on-chain trading, liquidity incentives, and ecosystem growth through ABX, its native governance and reward token.

At its core, Aborean is a fork of Aerodrome, optimized for Abstract’s architecture and tailored to its growing DeFi ecosystem. It provides a streamlined, capital-efficient automated market maker (AMM) that enables seamless swaps, liquidity provision, and yield generation. By adapting Aerodrome’s proven “ve(3,3)” model, Aborean aligns incentives between traders, liquidity providers, and protocols.

In this system, users can lock ABX to receive veABX, granting them voting power and protocol rewards. Each epoch, veABX holders vote on liquidity pools to direct emissions, determining where ABX incentives flow. This governance-driven mechanism encourages protocols to bribe voters, creating a competitive marketplace for liquidity and aligning incentives through transparent, on-chain economics.

Aborean aims to become the liquidity backbone of Abstract, driving sustainable growth across its ecosystem. By concentrating liquidity into the most productive pools and rewarding long-term participation, it reduces token inflation while fostering deep, consistent markets.

Beyond trading, Aborean also acts as a launchpad for ecosystem tokens, offering tools for liquidity bootstrapping, emissions alignment, and cross-protocol cooperation. Its modular design supports future integrations, such as aggregators, fiat on-ramps, and game or bot integrations, turning it into both a DEX and a DeFi infrastructure layer.

With a focus on community-driven governance, transparent incentives, and interoperable design, Aborean Finance stands as Abstract’s primary liquidity engine, where ecosystem growth meets capital efficiency.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Aborean

What is the current market price of Aborean?

Aborean is valued at £, moving 0.88% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does ABX have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of ABX. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Aborean on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of ABX?

The circulating supply stands at 305054439.9219487, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Aborean?

Aborean generated £-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does ABX perform relative to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Abstract Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Abstract Ecosystem segment, ABX's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aborean

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:33:09 (UTC+8)

Aborean (ABX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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