The $ABE project is a meme-based cryptocurrency inspired by Abe, the beloved dog of Hayden Adams, CEO of Uniswap. This project aims to combine the fun and lighthearted nature of internet culture with the innovative potential of blockchain technology. By leveraging the popularity of Abe, $ABE fosters a community-driven ecosystem where meme enthusiasts, crypto investors, and dog lovers can engage in a vibrant and entertaining space. The token not only serves as a tribute to Abe but also promotes decentralized finance (DeFi) adoption by introducing users to the crypto world in an accessible and enjoyable way. With its growing community and increasing presence on social media, $ABE symbolizes the intersection of technology, entertainment, and community engagement in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.
Understanding the tokenomics of ABE CTO (ABE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ABE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ABE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
