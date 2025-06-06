abcPHAR Price (ABCPHAR)
The live price of abcPHAR (ABCPHAR) today is 221.57 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ABCPHAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key abcPHAR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- abcPHAR price change within the day is -3.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ABCPHAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ABCPHAR price information.
During today, the price change of abcPHAR to USD was $ -7.7677583359246.
In the past 30 days, the price change of abcPHAR to USD was $ -5.1451212840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of abcPHAR to USD was $ +33.7881620510.
In the past 90 days, the price change of abcPHAR to USD was $ -201.3881714946776.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -7.7677583359246
|-3.38%
|30 Days
|$ -5.1451212840
|-2.32%
|60 Days
|$ +33.7881620510
|+15.25%
|90 Days
|$ -201.3881714946776
|-47.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of abcPHAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.17%
-3.38%
-12.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A liquid version of the tokenized vePHAR from Pharaoh Exchange on Avalanche. abcPHAR enables holders to receive yield based on Abacus's voting power on Pharaoh and provides means to access more yield either through the Fee Distributor or autocompounder. abcPHAR holders do not have to vote or otherwise participate in the underlying dex and still get access to rewards from Pharaoh Exchange at a beneficial rate.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ABCPHAR to VND
₫5,830,614.55
|1 ABCPHAR to AUD
A$339.0021
|1 ABCPHAR to GBP
￡161.7461
|1 ABCPHAR to EUR
€192.7659
|1 ABCPHAR to USD
$221.57
|1 ABCPHAR to MYR
RM935.0254
|1 ABCPHAR to TRY
₺8,701.0539
|1 ABCPHAR to JPY
¥31,815.2363
|1 ABCPHAR to RUB
₽17,114.0668
|1 ABCPHAR to INR
₹19,021.7845
|1 ABCPHAR to IDR
Rp3,632,294.5008
|1 ABCPHAR to KRW
₩300,229.5657
|1 ABCPHAR to PHP
₱12,328.1548
|1 ABCPHAR to EGP
￡E.10,996.5191
|1 ABCPHAR to BRL
R$1,238.5763
|1 ABCPHAR to CAD
C$301.3352
|1 ABCPHAR to BDT
৳27,082.5011
|1 ABCPHAR to NGN
₦347,286.6023
|1 ABCPHAR to UAH
₴9,181.8608
|1 ABCPHAR to VES
Bs21,492.29
|1 ABCPHAR to PKR
Rs62,500.4656
|1 ABCPHAR to KZT
₸113,045.014
|1 ABCPHAR to THB
฿7,229.8291
|1 ABCPHAR to TWD
NT$6,636.0215
|1 ABCPHAR to AED
د.إ813.1619
|1 ABCPHAR to CHF
Fr181.6874
|1 ABCPHAR to HKD
HK$1,737.1088
|1 ABCPHAR to MAD
.د.م2,027.3655
|1 ABCPHAR to MXN
$4,243.0655