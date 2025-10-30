Abbott xStock (ABTX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 124.08 $ 124.08 $ 124.08 24H Low $ 126.1 $ 126.1 $ 126.1 24H High 24H Low $ 124.08$ 124.08 $ 124.08 24H High $ 126.1$ 126.1 $ 126.1 All Time High $ 1,994.74$ 1,994.74 $ 1,994.74 Lowest Price $ 124.08$ 124.08 $ 124.08 Price Change (1H) +0.73% Price Change (1D) -0.09% Price Change (7D) -2.27% Price Change (7D) -2.27%

Abbott xStock (ABTX) real-time price is $125.11. Over the past 24 hours, ABTX traded between a low of $ 124.08 and a high of $ 126.1, showing active market volatility. ABTX's all-time high price is $ 1,994.74, while its all-time low price is $ 124.08.

In terms of short-term performance, ABTX has changed by +0.73% over the past hour, -0.09% over 24 hours, and -2.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Abbott xStock (ABTX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 155.62K$ 155.62K $ 155.62K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.01M$ 3.01M $ 3.01M Circulation Supply 1.24K 1.24K 1.24K Total Supply 24,049.99941992 24,049.99941992 24,049.99941992

The current Market Cap of Abbott xStock is $ 155.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ABTX is 1.24K, with a total supply of 24049.99941992. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.01M.