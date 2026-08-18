What is the current trading price of Aavegotchi?

Aavegotchi (GHST) is currently priced at £0.0312299992829124720000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of 0.12% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Aavegotchi's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Collectibles,Polygon Ecosystem,Meme,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Gotchiverse,Base Ecosystem,Layer 3 (L3),RPG,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token,Energi Ecosystem,Governance,Base Native sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in GHST?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Aavegotchi's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #2027 with a market capitalization of £1647298.76276846280000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about GHST?

With 52747801.21406848 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Aavegotchi's recent performance?

The price range between £0.0311196650668089480000 and £0.0313045502255638680000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Aavegotchi stack up against similar assets?

Against other Smart Contract Platform,Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Collectibles,Polygon Ecosystem,Meme,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Gotchiverse,Base Ecosystem,Layer 3 (L3),RPG,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token,Energi Ecosystem,Governance,Base Native tokens, GHST continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.