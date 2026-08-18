Aave WETH Price Today

The live Aave WETH (AWETH) price today is $ 1,900.36, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current AWETH to USD conversion rate is $ 1,900.36 per AWETH.

Aave WETH currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,104,891, with a circulating supply of 6.37K AWETH. During the last 24 hours, AWETH traded between $ 1,883.99 (low) and $ 1,916.78 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4,949.02, while the all-time low was $ 896.76.

In short-term performance, AWETH moved +0.26% in the last hour and +0.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Aave WETH (AWETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.10M$ 12.10M $ 12.10M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.10M$ 12.10M $ 12.10M Circulation Supply 6.37K 6.37K 6.37K Total Supply 6,369.786386114724 6,369.786386114724 6,369.786386114724

The current Market Cap of Aave WETH is $ 12.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of AWETH is 6.37K, with a total supply of 6369.786386114724. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.10M.