Aave v3 sDAI Price (ASDAI)
The live price of Aave v3 sDAI (ASDAI) today is 0.999926 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ASDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave v3 sDAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Aave v3 sDAI price change within the day is -0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aave v3 sDAI to USD was $ -0.00056264.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave v3 sDAI to USD was $ -0.0002173839.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave v3 sDAI to USD was $ -0.0004502666.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave v3 sDAI to USD was $ -0.00006562.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00056264
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002173839
|-0.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004502666
|-0.04%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00006562
|-0.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave v3 sDAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
-0.05%
-0.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 ASDAI to VND
₫25,639.102566
|1 ASDAI to AUD
A$1.55988456
|1 ASDAI to GBP
￡0.7499445
|1 ASDAI to EUR
€0.87993488
|1 ASDAI to USD
$0.999926
|1 ASDAI to MYR
RM4.40967366
|1 ASDAI to TRY
₺38.08718134
|1 ASDAI to JPY
¥142.87942614
|1 ASDAI to RUB
₽82.22391498
|1 ASDAI to INR
₹85.72365598
|1 ASDAI to IDR
Rp16,947.8957629
|1 ASDAI to KRW
₩1,426.42443678
|1 ASDAI to PHP
₱56.6958042
|1 ASDAI to EGP
￡E.50.95622896
|1 ASDAI to BRL
R$5.85956636
|1 ASDAI to CAD
C$1.38989714
|1 ASDAI to BDT
৳121.60100086
|1 ASDAI to NGN
₦1,605.01122038
|1 ASDAI to UAH
₴41.20695046
|1 ASDAI to VES
Bs70.994746
|1 ASDAI to PKR
Rs280.78922006
|1 ASDAI to KZT
₸517.82167836
|1 ASDAI to THB
฿33.53751804
|1 ASDAI to TWD
NT$32.43759944
|1 ASDAI to AED
د.إ3.66972842
|1 ASDAI to CHF
Fr0.80994006
|1 ASDAI to HKD
HK$7.7494265
|1 ASDAI to MAD
.د.م9.28931254
|1 ASDAI to MXN
$19.97852148