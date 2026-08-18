What is the current trading price of Aave v3 OP?

Aave v3 OP (AOP) is currently priced at £0.0609922064174760000 GBP, reflecting a price movement of -1.76% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Aave v3 OP's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Crypto-Backed Tokens,Aave Tokens,Optimism Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in AOP?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Aave v3 OP's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #-- with a market capitalization of £236629.42279545600000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about AOP?

With 3879657.512957545 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Aave v3 OP's recent performance?

The price range between £0.0595257996182640000 and £0.06218964915552600000 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Aave v3 OP stack up against similar assets?

Against other Crypto-Backed Tokens,Aave Tokens,Optimism Ecosystem tokens, AOP continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.