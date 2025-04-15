Aave v3 1INCH Price (A1INCH)
The live price of Aave v3 1INCH (A1INCH) today is 0.170988 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. A1INCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave v3 1INCH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- Aave v3 1INCH price change within the day is -3.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the A1INCH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate A1INCH price information.
During today, the price change of Aave v3 1INCH to USD was $ -0.00535489.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave v3 1INCH to USD was $ -0.0227183890.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave v3 1INCH to USD was $ -0.0637467031.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave v3 1INCH to USD was $ -0.19228215.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00535489
|-3.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0227183890
|-13.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0637467031
|-37.28%
|90 Days
|$ -0.19228215
|-52.93%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave v3 1INCH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.01%
-3.03%
+3.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 A1INCH to VND
₫4,384.303308
|1 A1INCH to AUD
A$0.26674128
|1 A1INCH to GBP
￡0.128241
|1 A1INCH to EUR
€0.15046944
|1 A1INCH to USD
$0.170988
|1 A1INCH to MYR
RM0.75405708
|1 A1INCH to TRY
₺6.51293292
|1 A1INCH to JPY
¥24.43247532
|1 A1INCH to RUB
₽14.06034324
|1 A1INCH to INR
₹14.66393088
|1 A1INCH to IDR
Rp2,898.1012602
|1 A1INCH to KRW
₩243.91951164
|1 A1INCH to PHP
₱9.6950196
|1 A1INCH to EGP
￡E.8.71354848
|1 A1INCH to BRL
R$1.0002798
|1 A1INCH to CAD
C$0.23596344
|1 A1INCH to BDT
৳20.79385068
|1 A1INCH to NGN
₦274.45796844
|1 A1INCH to UAH
₴7.04641548
|1 A1INCH to VES
Bs12.140148
|1 A1INCH to PKR
Rs48.01514028
|1 A1INCH to KZT
₸88.54784568
|1 A1INCH to THB
฿5.73493752
|1 A1INCH to TWD
NT$5.5485606
|1 A1INCH to AED
د.إ0.62752596
|1 A1INCH to CHF
Fr0.13850028
|1 A1INCH to HKD
HK$1.325157
|1 A1INCH to MAD
.د.م1.58847852
|1 A1INCH to MXN
$3.41805012