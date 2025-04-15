Aave Polygon DAI Price (AMDAI)
The live price of Aave Polygon DAI (AMDAI) today is 0.998382 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AMDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave Polygon DAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 253.18K USD
- Aave Polygon DAI price change within the day is -0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aave Polygon DAI to USD was $ -0.001556792418084.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave Polygon DAI to USD was $ -0.0001240988.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave Polygon DAI to USD was $ -0.0022074226.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave Polygon DAI to USD was $ -0.0011997999065495.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001556792418084
|-0.15%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001240988
|-0.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0022074226
|-0.22%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0011997999065495
|-0.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave Polygon DAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.15%
+0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 AMDAI to VND
₫25,599.512862
|1 AMDAI to AUD
A$1.55747592
|1 AMDAI to GBP
￡0.7487865
|1 AMDAI to EUR
€0.87857616
|1 AMDAI to USD
$0.998382
|1 AMDAI to MYR
RM4.40286462
|1 AMDAI to TRY
₺38.02837038
|1 AMDAI to JPY
¥142.5190305
|1 AMDAI to RUB
₽82.09695186
|1 AMDAI to INR
₹85.62124032
|1 AMDAI to IDR
Rp16,921.7262753
|1 AMDAI to KRW
₩1,424.22187446
|1 AMDAI to PHP
₱56.6082594
|1 AMDAI to EGP
￡E.50.87754672
|1 AMDAI to BRL
R$5.8405347
|1 AMDAI to CAD
C$1.37776716
|1 AMDAI to BDT
৳121.41323502
|1 AMDAI to NGN
₦1,602.53289966
|1 AMDAI to UAH
₴41.14332222
|1 AMDAI to VES
Bs70.885122
|1 AMDAI to PKR
Rs280.35564942
|1 AMDAI to KZT
₸517.02210252
|1 AMDAI to THB
฿33.48573228
|1 AMDAI to TWD
NT$32.3974959
|1 AMDAI to AED
د.إ3.66406194
|1 AMDAI to CHF
Fr0.80868942
|1 AMDAI to HKD
HK$7.7374605
|1 AMDAI to MAD
.د.م9.27496878
|1 AMDAI to MXN
$19.95765618