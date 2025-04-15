Aave AMM UniDAIWETH Price (AAMMUNIDAIWETH)
The live price of Aave AMM UniDAIWETH (AAMMUNIDAIWETH) today is 165.88 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAMMUNIDAIWETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave AMM UniDAIWETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aave AMM UniDAIWETH price change within the day is -1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aave AMM UniDAIWETH to USD was $ -2.0124168119776.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniDAIWETH to USD was $ -10.0746554480.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniDAIWETH to USD was $ -34.4575557040.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniDAIWETH to USD was $ -60.17822763702292.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -2.0124168119776
|-1.19%
|30 Days
|$ -10.0746554480
|-6.07%
|60 Days
|$ -34.4575557040
|-20.77%
|90 Days
|$ -60.17822763702292
|-26.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave AMM UniDAIWETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.17%
-1.19%
+1.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to VND
₫4,253,329.08
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to AUD
A$258.7728
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to GBP
￡124.41
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to EUR
€145.9744
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to USD
$165.88
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to MYR
RM731.5308
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to TRY
₺6,318.3692
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to JPY
¥23,679.37
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to RUB
₽13,640.3124
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to INR
₹14,225.8688
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to IDR
Rp2,811,525.002
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to KRW
₩236,632.7964
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to PHP
₱9,405.396
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to EGP
￡E.8,453.2448
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to BRL
R$970.398
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to CAD
C$228.9144
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to BDT
৳20,172.6668
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to NGN
₦266,258.9644
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to UAH
₴6,835.9148
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to VES
Bs11,777.48
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to PKR
Rs46,580.7628
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to KZT
₸85,902.6168
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to THB
฿5,563.6152
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to TWD
NT$5,382.806
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to AED
د.إ608.7796
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to CHF
Fr134.3628
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to HKD
HK$1,285.57
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to MAD
.د.م1,541.0252
|1 AAMMUNIDAIWETH to MXN
$3,314.2824