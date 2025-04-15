Aave AMM UniBATWETH Price (AAMMUNIBATWETH)
The live price of Aave AMM UniBATWETH (AAMMUNIBATWETH) today is 43.25 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AAMMUNIBATWETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aave AMM UniBATWETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aave AMM UniBATWETH price change within the day is -2.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aave AMM UniBATWETH to USD was $ -1.01578818038933.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniBATWETH to USD was $ -6.1837941750.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniBATWETH to USD was $ -15.7100262000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aave AMM UniBATWETH to USD was $ -43.41163585350932.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -1.01578818038933
|-2.29%
|30 Days
|$ -6.1837941750
|-14.29%
|60 Days
|$ -15.7100262000
|-36.32%
|90 Days
|$ -43.41163585350932
|-50.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aave AMM UniBATWETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
-2.29%
+4.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
