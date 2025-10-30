aarna afi 802v2 (AFI 802V2) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 48.14 24H High $ 51.5 All Time High $ 79.25 Lowest Price $ 42.48 Price Change (1H) -1.27% Price Change (1D) -6.45% Price Change (7D) -3.65%

aarna afi 802v2 (AFI 802V2) real-time price is $48.02. Over the past 24 hours, AFI 802V2 traded between a low of $ 48.14 and a high of $ 51.5, showing active market volatility. AFI 802V2's all-time high price is $ 79.25, while its all-time low price is $ 42.48.

In terms of short-term performance, AFI 802V2 has changed by -1.27% over the past hour, -6.45% over 24 hours, and -3.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

aarna afi 802v2 (AFI 802V2) Market Information

Market Cap $ 89.08K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 89.08K Circulation Supply 1.86K Total Supply 1,855.24356197348

The current Market Cap of aarna afi 802v2 is $ 89.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AFI 802V2 is 1.86K, with a total supply of 1855.24356197348. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.08K.