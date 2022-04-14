AADex Finance (ADE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AADex Finance (ADE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AADex Finance (ADE) Information AADex Finance is the most lucrative installment platform bridging distances with the $ADE token, it is developed on BSC (BNB Smart Chain). AADEX Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project focusing on cross-chain asset management and liquidity. It aims to bridge the gap between different blockchain networks, allowing users to seamlessly manage their assets across various platforms. This is achieved through a combination of features including: Cross-chain liquidity pools: Enables users to provide liquidity and earn yield across multiple blockchains.

Cross-chain asset exchange: Allows for the trading of assets across different blockchain networks.

Automated market maker (AMM): Provides a decentralized and efficient way to trade assets on the AADEX platform.

Official Website: https://aadex.app/ Whitepaper: https://aadex.app/AADEX_WPP_2008-compressed.pdf

AADex Finance (ADE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AADex Finance (ADE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 69.21K $ 69.21K $ 69.21K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 2.50M $ 2.50M $ 2.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 276.84K $ 276.84K $ 276.84K All-Time High: $ 4.2 $ 4.2 $ 4.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.02066608 $ 0.02066608 $ 0.02066608 Current Price: $ 0.02768382 $ 0.02768382 $ 0.02768382 Learn more about AADex Finance (ADE) price

AADex Finance (ADE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AADex Finance (ADE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ADE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ADE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ADE's tokenomics, explore ADE token's live price!

