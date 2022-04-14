A51 Finance (A51) Tokenomics Discover key insights into A51 Finance (A51), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

A51 Finance (A51) Information A51 Finance is an Autonomous Liquidity Provisioning (ALP) protocol offering customizable tools for creating tailored liquidity strategies empowering LPs with dynamic adjustments based on their preferences. A51 puts control in the hands of liquidity providers, allowing them to dictate asset management and post-liquidity actions. Official Website: https://a51.finance/ Whitepaper: https://a51-finance.gitbook.io/a51-finance Buy A51 Now!

A51 Finance (A51) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for A51 Finance (A51), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 47.47K Total Supply: $ 3.74M Circulating Supply: $ 1.62M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 109.82K All-Time High: $ 0.335432 All-Time Low: $ 0.02659576 Current Price: $ 0.02932749

A51 Finance (A51) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of A51 Finance (A51) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of A51 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many A51 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand A51's tokenomics, explore A51 token's live price!

