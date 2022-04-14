A3S (AA) Tokenomics
A3S (AA) Information
The A3S Protocol, represented by the AA token, is a crypto project focused on developing a new paradigm for on-chain interactions through a structured process called "abstraction” that occurs in three stages:
-
Account Abstraction
-
Interaction Abstraction
-
Intent Abstraction
A key component of the A3S Protocol is the introduction of Smart NFTs, a form of Non-Fungible Tokens that incorporate smart contract features. Unlike traditional NFTs that represent ownership of a unique item on the blockchain, Smart NFTs are embedded with programmable logic, enabling them to interact and react to certain events or conditions. They are dynamic and interactive, adaptable for various uses such as access control, participation in DeFi protocols, or integration into complex blockchain ecosystems.
A3S (AA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for A3S (AA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
A3S (AA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of A3S (AA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
