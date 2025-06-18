A3S Price (AA)
The live price of A3S (AA) today is 0.00023601 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 58.49K USD. AA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key A3S Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- A3S price change within the day is -44.18%
- It has a circulating supply of 247.83M USD
During today, the price change of A3S to USD was $ -0.000186870588159119.
In the past 30 days, the price change of A3S to USD was $ -0.0002281308.
In the past 60 days, the price change of A3S to USD was $ -0.0002309504.
In the past 90 days, the price change of A3S to USD was $ -0.012539652846135787.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000186870588159119
|-44.18%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002281308
|-96.66%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002309504
|-97.85%
|90 Days
|$ -0.012539652846135787
|-98.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of A3S: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+16.26%
-44.18%
-65.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The A3S Protocol, represented by the AA token, is a crypto project focused on developing a new paradigm for on-chain interactions through a structured process called "abstraction” that occurs in three stages: 1. Account Abstraction 2. Interaction Abstraction 3. Intent Abstraction A key component of the A3S Protocol is the introduction of Smart NFTs, a form of Non-Fungible Tokens that incorporate smart contract features. Unlike traditional NFTs that represent ownership of a unique item on the blockchain, Smart NFTs are embedded with programmable logic, enabling them to interact and react to certain events or conditions. They are dynamic and interactive, adaptable for various uses such as access control, participation in DeFi protocols, or integration into complex blockchain ecosystems.
