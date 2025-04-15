A2DAO Price (ATD)
The live price of A2DAO (ATD) today is 0.01450788 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 131.58K USD. ATD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key A2DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- A2DAO price change within the day is -35.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.07M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ATD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ATD price information.
During today, the price change of A2DAO to USD was $ -0.00803687522907672.
In the past 30 days, the price change of A2DAO to USD was $ -0.0060783084.
In the past 60 days, the price change of A2DAO to USD was $ -0.0074699724.
In the past 90 days, the price change of A2DAO to USD was $ -0.02821734600727958.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00803687522907672
|-35.64%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0060783084
|-41.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0074699724
|-51.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02821734600727958
|-66.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of A2DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.18%
-35.64%
-8.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A2DAO - Project accelerator & Investment platform for people. A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project. Our team of experts will assist projects in marketing, development, tokenomics, and other critical areas of growth. We have reshaped the old fundraising model by distributing allocation to our community members rather than to close-knit VCs and institutions. The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows to get the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage. Depending on the type of project, each member of the A2DAO community will have guaranteed allocation based on their current tier level. Accelerator program — A2Jump A2Jump acts as a bridge between early-stage blockchain projects and the A2DAO community before a project goes fully public. Accelerator program is an excellent opportunity for early-stage ventures but it also gives ATD holders lucrative investment opportunities. Each project that applies to enter the accelerator program will be required to purchase a certain number of tokens in order to pass further audit by our team. When projects receive the status of “accelerator project” they will receive the status of “partner” and have access to all of our marketing tools. Chosen projects will receive expertise as part of the A2Jump accelerator program. We believe that the blockchain movement is a fully democratic one and projects that reflect this value deserve to receive the best global expertise and adequate funding. The success of blockchain models applied to solve real-world problems has popularized the technology. In addition, the massive potential of digital assets has caused traditional financial institutions to take notice and the current market rally is largely attributed to an inflow of institutional capital. This has also attracted millions of retail investors and crypto enthusiasts. However many of these new investors are setting foot into the world of crypto for the first time. They lack the expertise, financial knowledge, and technical capabilities to approach the market with confidence and truly succeed. A2DAO will provide its community investment opportunities with a clear and thorough understanding of each respective project’s strengths and weaknesses. Projects will be rated through the A2DAO voting system and internal audit by founders, team members, and our community. This means that all projects selected by the A2DAO community represent a great opportunity for retail investors, which wouldn’t have been possible without an adequate understanding of core fundamentals.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ATD to VND
₫371.99655108
|1 ATD to AUD
A$0.0227773716
|1 ATD to GBP
￡0.01088091
|1 ATD to EUR
€0.0127669344
|1 ATD to USD
$0.01450788
|1 ATD to MYR
RM0.063834672
|1 ATD to TRY
₺0.5518797552
|1 ATD to JPY
¥2.0766579432
|1 ATD to RUB
₽1.19327313
|1 ATD to INR
₹1.2443408676
|1 ATD to IDR
Rp245.896234302
|1 ATD to KRW
₩20.607718146
|1 ATD to PHP
₱0.8260786872
|1 ATD to EGP
￡E.0.73990188
|1 ATD to BRL
R$0.084871098
|1 ATD to CAD
C$0.0200208744
|1 ATD to BDT
৳1.7625623412
|1 ATD to NGN
₦23.2870334244
|1 ATD to UAH
₴0.5988852864
|1 ATD to VES
Bs1.03005948
|1 ATD to PKR
Rs4.06946034
|1 ATD to KZT
₸7.5130507368
|1 ATD to THB
฿0.4864492164
|1 ATD to TWD
NT$0.4706356272
|1 ATD to AED
د.إ0.0532439196
|1 ATD to CHF
Fr0.0117513828
|1 ATD to HKD
HK$0.11243607
|1 ATD to MAD
.د.م0.1343429688
|1 ATD to MXN
$0.2913182304