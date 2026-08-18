Zylo Ecosystem Price Today

The live Zylo Ecosystem (ZYLO) price today is ￡ 0,03258, with a 2,65% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZYLO to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,03258 per ZYLO.

Zylo Ecosystem currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ZYLO. During the last 24 hours, ZYLO traded between ￡ 0,02979 (low) and ￡ 0,03266 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ZYLO moved +%1,52 in the last hour and -%6,76 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 140.32K.

Zylo Ecosystem (ZYLO) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 140.32K￡ 140.32K ￡ 140.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 32,58M￡ 32,58M ￡ 32,58M Circulation Supply ---- -- Max Supply 1.000.000.000 1.000.000.000 1.000.000.000 Total Supply 1.000.000.000 1.000.000.000 1.000.000.000 Public Blockchain SOL

The current Market Cap of Zylo Ecosystem is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 140.32K. The circulating supply of ZYLO is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 32,58M.