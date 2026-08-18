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The live ZenChain price today is 0.0005554 GBP.ZTC market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time ZTC to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live ZenChain price today is 0.0005554 GBP.ZTC market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time ZTC to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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ZenChain Price(ZTC)

1 ZTC to GBP Live Price:

￡0.000405442
￡0.000405442￡0.000405442
-0.17%1D
GBP
ZenChain (ZTC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:09:24 (UTC+8)

ZenChain Price Today

The live ZenChain (ZTC) price today is ￡ 0.0005554, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZTC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0005554 per ZTC.

ZenChain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ZTC. During the last 24 hours, ZTC traded between ￡ 0.0005536 (low) and ￡ 0.0005578 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ZTC moved +0.05% in the last hour and +2.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 46.16K.

ZenChain (ZTC) Market Information

--
----

￡ 46.16K
￡ 46.16K￡ 46.16K

￡ 11.66M
￡ 11.66M￡ 11.66M

--
----

21,000,000,000
21,000,000,000 21,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of ZenChain is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 46.16K. The circulating supply of ZTC is --, with a total supply of 21000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 11.66M.

ZenChain Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0005536
￡ 0.0005536￡ 0.0005536
24H Low
￡ 0.0005578
￡ 0.0005578￡ 0.0005578
24H High

￡ 0.0005536
￡ 0.0005536￡ 0.0005536

￡ 0.0005578
￡ 0.0005578￡ 0.0005578

--
----

--
----

+0.05%

-0.16%

+2.49%

+2.49%

ZenChain (ZTC) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of ZenChain for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00000069-0.16%
30 Days￡ +0.000009+1.64%
60 Days￡ +0.0000146+2.69%
90 Days￡ +0.0000471+9.26%
ZenChain Price Change Today

Today, ZTC recorded a change of ￡ -0.00000069 (-0.16%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ZenChain 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.000009 (+1.64%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ZenChain 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ZTC saw a change of ￡ +0.0000146 (+2.69%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ZenChain 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.0000471 (+9.26%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ZenChain (ZTC)?

Check out the ZenChain Price History page now.

Analysis for ZenChain

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate ZenChain recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

ZenChain market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the ZTC market: bearish, bullish 25% | bearish 75%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

**Market Structure** On the 4-hour timeframe, ZTC_USDT is currently trading at $0.001226, situated 48 basis points below the key pivot level of $0.001274. The price is holding above the S1 support level at $0.00122 by a margin of 6 basis points, placing it within the lower half of the pivot zone. The moving average system shows a configuration of 7 bullish, 0 neutral, and 0 bearish signals, indicating that indicator alignment remains in favor of the bulls. **Momentum Status** The MACD indicator has generated a death cross signal, with divergent momentum between the fast and slow lines. Meanwhile, the RSI remains within a neutral range, highlighting a clear dispersion of short-term momentum. Additionally, the moving average group and oscillatory indicators are out of sync, suggesting an uneven distribution of bullish and bearish forces. **Key Price Levels** Resistance level R1 is positioned at $0.001329, approximately 103 basis points above the current price, serving as a distant reference point. On the downside, support level S1 lies at $0.00122, just 6 basis points above the current price, marking a critical near-term level. Further down, support level S2 is located at $0.001165, 61 basis points below the current price, acting as a secondary support zone.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence ZenChain's prices?

ZenChain (ZTC) prices are influenced by several key factors:

Market Sentiment: Overall crypto market trends and investor confidence directly impact ZTC pricing.

Adoption & Utility: Real-world use cases, partnerships, and platform adoption drive demand.

Supply Dynamics: Token distribution, staking rewards, and burn mechanisms affect circulating supply.

Technical Development: Protocol updates, security improvements, and new features influence investor interest.

Regulatory Environment: Government policies and compliance requirements impact trading volume.

Competition: Performance relative to other blockchain platforms affects market positioning.

Trading Volume: Liquidity levels and exchange listings influence price stability and accessibility.

Why do people want to know ZenChain's price today?

People want to know ZenChain (ZTC) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, timing market entry/exit points, tracking investment performance, and staying updated on market volatility to maximize profits or minimize losses.

Price Prediction for ZenChain

ZenChain (ZTC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZTC in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ZenChain (ZTC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ZenChain could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ZenChain will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZTC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ZenChain Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest ZenChain in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with ZenChain? Buying ZTC is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy ZenChain. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your ZenChain (ZTC) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and ZenChain will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy ZenChain (ZTC) Guide

What can you do with ZenChain

Owning ZenChain allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying ZenChain (ZTC) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is ZenChain (ZTC)

ZenChain is a blockchain network focused on enabling secure interoperability between Bitcoin and Ethereum-compatible (EVM) ecosystems.

ZenChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZenChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official ZenChain Website

Category :

Layer 1 (L1)Smart Contract Platform

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZenChain

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 13:09:24 (UTC+8)

ZenChain (ZTC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about ZenChain

ZTC USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on ZTC with leverage. Explore ZTC USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade ZenChain (ZTC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ZenChain price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZTC/USDT
￡0.000405734
￡0.000405734￡0.000405734
-0.10%
83.03M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ZTC-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

ZTC
ZTC
GBP
GBP

1 ZTC = 0.000405442 GBP