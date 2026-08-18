ZenChain Price Today

The live ZenChain (ZTC) price today is ￡ 0.0005554, with a 0.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZTC to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0005554 per ZTC.

ZenChain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ZTC. During the last 24 hours, ZTC traded between ￡ 0.0005536 (low) and ￡ 0.0005578 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ZTC moved +0.05% in the last hour and +2.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 46.16K.

ZenChain (ZTC) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 46.16K￡ 46.16K ￡ 46.16K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 11.66M￡ 11.66M ￡ 11.66M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 21,000,000,000 21,000,000,000 21,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of ZenChain is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 46.16K. The circulating supply of ZTC is --, with a total supply of 21000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 11.66M.