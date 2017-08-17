0x (ZRX) Technical Analysis Today The 0x Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZRX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about 0x's analysis below. Sign Up

0x (ZRX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.07383 -- -7.31% -12.79% -30.30%

0x Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of 0x across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 7 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 3 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0738 0.0737 R2 0.0737 0.0737 R1 0.0737 0.0737 PP 0.0736 0.0736 S1 0.0736 0.0736 S2 0.0735 0.0736 S3 0.0735 0.0735

0x Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.02M $4.14 M $4.16 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.01 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.08 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. 0x Capital Flow Net Inflow ZRXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.02 M 0.07 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.08 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.08 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.08 2026-08-14 $0.01 M 0.08 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade 0x (ZRX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live 0x price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZRX / USDT $0.07382 $0.07382 $0.07382 -2.21% 783.32K (USDT) Trade