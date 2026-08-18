LayerZero (ZRO) Technical Analysis Today The LayerZero Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZRO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about LayerZero's analysis below. Sign Up

LayerZero (ZRO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.7799 -- -9.47% -4.25% -42.23%

LayerZero Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of LayerZero across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 2 Buy 19 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 0 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.7785 0.7785 R2 0.7785 0.7784 R1 0.7784 0.7784 PP 0.7784 0.7784 S1 0.7783 0.7783 S2 0.7783 0.7783 S3 0.7782 0.7783

LayerZero Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.42M $4.86 M $5.29 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.20M 3-Day Active Buys $1.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.80 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.22M 7-Day Active Buys $4.07 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.85 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. LayerZero Capital Flow Net Inflow ZROUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.09 M 0.77 2026-08-17 -$0.21 M 0.78 2026-08-16 -$0.10 M 0.77 2026-08-15 $0.30 M 0.79 2026-08-14 $0.11 M 0.78 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade LayerZero (ZRO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live LayerZero price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZRO / USDT $0.7802 $0.7802 $0.7802 +0.42% 307.14K (USDT) Trade ZRO / USDC $0.778 $0.778 $0.778 +0.20% 71.61K (USDT) Trade