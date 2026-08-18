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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on LayerZero, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on LayerZero, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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LayerZero (ZRO) Technical Analysis Today

LayerZero (ZRO) Technical Analysis Today

The LayerZero Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZRO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about LayerZero's analysis below.

LayerZero (ZRO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.7799---9.47%-4.25%-42.23%
Know more about LayerZero Price

LayerZero Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of LayerZero across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 2
Buy 19
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 0Buy 13
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 2Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.7785
0.7785
R2
0.7785
0.7784
R1
0.7784
0.7784
PP
0.7784
0.7784
S1
0.7783
0.7783
S2
0.7783
0.7783
S3
0.7782
0.7783

LayerZero Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.42M
$4.86 M
$5.29 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.20M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.80 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.22M
7-Day Active Buys
$4.07 M
7-Day Active Sells
$3.85 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

LayerZero Capital Flow

Net InflowZROUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.09 M0.77
2026-08-17-$0.21 M0.78
2026-08-16-$0.10 M0.77
2026-08-15$0.30 M0.79
2026-08-14$0.11 M0.78

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about LayerZero

Trade LayerZero (ZRO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live LayerZero price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZRO/USDT
$0.7802
$0.7802$0.7802
+0.42%
307.14K (USDT)
ZRO/USDC
$0.778
$0.778$0.778
+0.20%
71.61K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ZRO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZRO
ZRO
USD
USD

1 ZRO = 0.7799 USD