Zircuit: Where innovation meets security, designed for everyone. Zircuit offers developers powerful features while giving users peace of mind. Designed by a team of web3 security veterans and PhDs, Zircuit combines high performance with unmatched security. Experience the safest chain for DeFi and staking.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zircuit What is the price of Zircuit (ZRC) today? The live price of Zircuit (ZRC) is 0.03508 USD . What is the market cap of Zircuit (ZRC)? The current market cap of Zircuit is $ 52.33M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZRC by its real-time market price of 0.03508 USD . What is the circulating supply of Zircuit (ZRC)? The current circulating supply of Zircuit (ZRC) is 1.49B USD . What was the highest price of Zircuit (ZRC)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Zircuit (ZRC) is 0.1254 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Zircuit (ZRC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Zircuit (ZRC) is $ 630.99K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

