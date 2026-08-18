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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zora, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zora, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Zora (ZORA) Technical Analysis Today

Zora (ZORA) Technical Analysis Today

The Zora Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZORA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zora's analysis below.

Zora (ZORA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.004785---5.90%-25.82%-57.02%
Know more about Zora Price

Zora Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zora across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 2
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 1Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 8Neutral 1Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.004777
0.004776
R2
0.004776
0.004775
R1
0.004775
0.004775
PP
0.004774
0.004774
S1
0.004773
0.004773
S2
0.004772
0.004773
S3
0.004771
0.004772

Zora Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.16M
$3.03 M
$3.20 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.13 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.20 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.22 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Zora Capital Flow

Net InflowZORAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-17$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.03 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Zora

Trade Zora (ZORA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zora price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZORA/USDT
$0.004785
$0.004785$0.004785
-1.64%
15.42M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ZORA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZORA
ZORA
USD
USD

1 ZORA = 0.004785 USD