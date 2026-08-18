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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ZkPass, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ZkPass, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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zkPass (ZKP) Technical Analysis Today

zkPass (ZKP) Technical Analysis Today

The zkPass Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZKP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about zkPass's analysis below.

zkPass (ZKP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03976---9.89%-12.66%-47.04%
Know more about zkPass Price

ZkPass Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ZkPass across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 11
Buy 9
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 0Neutral 7Buy 7
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0398
0.03979
R2
0.03979
0.03979
R1
0.03979
0.03979
PP
0.03978
0.03978
S1
0.03978
0.03978
S2
0.03977
0.03978
S3
0.03977
0.03977

ZkPass Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.20M
$1.65 M
$1.85 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.11 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.28 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.29 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ZkPass Capital Flow

Net InflowZKPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.07 M0.04
2026-08-17$0.02 M0.04
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-15-$0.17 M0.04
2026-08-14$0.01 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about zkPass

Trade zkPass (ZKP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live zkPass price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZKP/USDT
$0.03979
$0.03979$0.03979
-1.77%
1.56M (USDT)
ZKP/USDC
$0.03981
$0.03981$0.03981
-1.99%
1.38M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ZKP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZKP
ZKP
USD
USD

1 ZKP = 0.03975 USD