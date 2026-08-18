zkPass (ZKP) Technical Analysis Today The zkPass Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZKP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about zkPass's analysis below. Sign Up

zkPass (ZKP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03976 -- -9.89% -12.66% -47.04%

ZkPass Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ZkPass across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 11 Buy 9 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 0 Neutral 7 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0398 0.03979 R2 0.03979 0.03979 R1 0.03979 0.03979 PP 0.03978 0.03978 S1 0.03978 0.03978 S2 0.03977 0.03978 S3 0.03977 0.03977

ZkPass Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.20M $1.65 M $1.85 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.11 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.28 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.29 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ZkPass Capital Flow Net Inflow ZKPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.07 M 0.04 2026-08-17 $0.02 M 0.04 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.04 2026-08-15 -$0.17 M 0.04 2026-08-14 $0.01 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade zkPass (ZKP) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live zkPass price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZKP / USDT $0.03979 $0.03979 $0.03979 -1.77% 1.56M (USDT) Trade ZKP / USDC $0.03981 $0.03981 $0.03981 -1.99% 1.38M (USDT) Trade