zkLink (ZKL) Information zkLink aggregates and unifies liquidity across Layer 2 rollups and Layer 1 blockchains. zkLink offers two core solutions: zkLink Nova and zkLink X, using zero-knowledge technology to unify liquidity access across connected blockchains and rollups.

zkLink (ZKL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for zkLink (ZKL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.27M $ 4.27M $ 4.27M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 329.52M $ 329.52M $ 329.52M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.95M $ 12.95M $ 12.95M All-Time High: $ 0.765 $ 0.765 $ 0.765 All-Time Low: $ 0.0117813791188444 $ 0.0117813791188444 $ 0.0117813791188444 Current Price: $ 0.01295 $ 0.01295 $ 0.01295 Learn more about zkLink (ZKL) price

zkLink (ZKL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of zkLink (ZKL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZKL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZKL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZKL's tokenomics, explore ZKL token's live price!

