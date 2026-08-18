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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Boundless, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Boundless, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Boundless (ZKC) Technical Analysis Today

Boundless (ZKC) Technical Analysis Today

The Boundless Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZKC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Boundless's analysis below.

Boundless (ZKC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03665---4.96%-12.45%-46.23%
Know more about Boundless Price

Boundless Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Boundless across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 1
Buy 9
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 1Buy 9
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03657
0.03656
R2
0.03656
0.03656
R1
0.03656
0.03656
PP
0.03655
0.03655
S1
0.03655
0.03655
S2
0.03654
0.03655
S3
0.03654
0.03654

Boundless Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.02M
$1.53 M
$1.55 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Boundless Capital Flow

Net InflowZKCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.04
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Boundless

Trade Boundless (ZKC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Boundless price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZKC/USDT
$0.03665
$0.03665$0.03665
-2.05%
2.02M (USDT)
ZKC/USDC
$0.03663
$0.03663$0.03663
-2.05%
1.54M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ZKC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZKC
ZKC
USD
USD

1 ZKC = 0.03665 USD