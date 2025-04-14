What is ZKsync (ZK)

ZKSync is an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution that utilizes EVM-compatible ZK-SNARK roll-up technology.

ZKsync is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ZK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ZKsync on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZKsync buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ZKsync Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZKsync, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.

ZKsync Price History

Tracing ZK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time.

How to buy ZKsync (ZK)

You can easily purchase ZKsync on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

ZK to Local Currencies

1 ZK to VND ₫ 1,337.17815 1 ZK to AUD A$ 0.082397 1 ZK to GBP ￡ 0.0391125 1 ZK to EUR € 0.045892 1 ZK to USD $ 0.05215 1 ZK to MYR RM 0.2299815 1 ZK to TRY ₺ 1.983786 1 ZK to JPY ¥ 7.473095 1 ZK to RUB ₽ 4.2893375 1 ZK to INR ₹ 4.483857 1 ZK to IDR Rp 883.8981725 1 ZK to KRW ₩ 74.0764675 1 ZK to PHP ₱ 2.975679 1 ZK to EGP ￡E. 2.6580855 1 ZK to BRL R$ 0.3040345 1 ZK to CAD C$ 0.071967 1 ZK to BDT ৳ 6.3357035 1 ZK to NGN ₦ 83.7075295 1 ZK to UAH ₴ 2.152752 1 ZK to VES Bs 3.70265 1 ZK to PKR Rs 14.628075 1 ZK to KZT ₸ 27.006399 1 ZK to THB ฿ 1.7485895 1 ZK to TWD NT$ 1.6870525 1 ZK to AED د.إ 0.1913905 1 ZK to CHF Fr 0.0422415 1 ZK to HKD HK$ 0.4041625 1 ZK to MAD .د.م 0.482909 1 ZK to MXN $ 1.0445645

ZKsync Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZKsync, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZKsync What is the price of ZKsync (ZK) today? The live price of ZKsync (ZK) is 0.05215 USD . What is the market cap of ZKsync (ZK)? The current market cap of ZKsync is $ 191.65M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZK by its real-time market price of 0.05215 USD . What is the circulating supply of ZKsync (ZK)? The current circulating supply of ZKsync (ZK) is 3.68B USD . What was the highest price of ZKsync (ZK)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of ZKsync (ZK) is 1 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ZKsync (ZK)? The 24-hour trading volume of ZKsync (ZK) is $ 2.77M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

