ZETRIX (ZETRIX) Information Zetrix is a Layer-1 Public Blockchain designed for Government and Enterprise level Web3 applications. Zetrix builds next generation real-world applications harnessing AI and Blockchain Technologies. The Zetrix network proudly collaborates and connects with China’s National Blockchain, Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure & Facilities, enabling cross-border data transfer and is compatible with leading Public Chains such as Ethereum and Private Chains such as Hyperledger. Official Website: https://zetrix.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.zetrix.com/zetrix-whitepaper/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.zetrix.com/ Buy ZETRIX Now!

ZETRIX (ZETRIX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZETRIX (ZETRIX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.11B $ 2.11B $ 2.11B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.74B $ 33.74B $ 33.74B All-Time High: $ 24.986 $ 24.986 $ 24.986 All-Time Low: $ 10.2228296356224 $ 10.2228296356224 $ 10.2228296356224 Current Price: $ 15.991 $ 15.991 $ 15.991 Learn more about ZETRIX (ZETRIX) price

ZETRIX (ZETRIX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZETRIX (ZETRIX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZETRIX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZETRIX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZETRIX's tokenomics, explore ZETRIX token's live price!

