What is ZetaChain (ZETA)

ZetaChain is both a layer 1 (L1) blockchain and a smart contract platform with built-in connectivity to all blockchains and layers. It is the only public blockchain with smart contracts that can manage assets, data, & liquidity on any chain, even ones that don’t have native smart contract capabilities, like Bitcoin.

ZetaChain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ZetaChain investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check ZETA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about ZetaChain on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZetaChain buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ZetaChain Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZetaChain, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZETA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ZetaChain price prediction page.

ZetaChain Price History

Tracing ZETA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZETA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ZetaChain price history page.

How to buy ZetaChain (ZETA)

Looking for how to buy ZetaChain? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZetaChain on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ZETA to Local Currencies

1 ZETA to VND ₫ 5,997.4299 1 ZETA to AUD A$ 0.369562 1 ZETA to GBP ￡ 0.175425 1 ZETA to EUR € 0.203493 1 ZETA to USD $ 0.2339 1 ZETA to MYR RM 1.031499 1 ZETA to TRY ₺ 8.899895 1 ZETA to JPY ¥ 33.499158 1 ZETA to RUB ₽ 19.275699 1 ZETA to INR ₹ 20.113061 1 ZETA to IDR Rp 3,964.406185 1 ZETA to KRW ₩ 332.715733 1 ZETA to PHP ₱ 13.334639 1 ZETA to EGP ￡E. 11.9289 1 ZETA to BRL R$ 1.368315 1 ZETA to CAD C$ 0.322782 1 ZETA to BDT ৳ 28.416511 1 ZETA to NGN ₦ 376.043369 1 ZETA to UAH ₴ 9.655392 1 ZETA to VES Bs 16.6069 1 ZETA to PKR Rs 65.60895 1 ZETA to KZT ₸ 121.127454 1 ZETA to THB ฿ 7.845006 1 ZETA to TWD NT$ 7.580699 1 ZETA to AED د.إ 0.858413 1 ZETA to CHF Fr 0.189459 1 ZETA to HKD HK$ 1.812725 1 ZETA to MAD .د.م 2.165914 1 ZETA to MXN $ 4.72478

ZetaChain Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ZetaChain, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZetaChain What is the price of ZetaChain (ZETA) today? The live price of ZetaChain (ZETA) is 0.2339 USD . What is the market cap of ZetaChain (ZETA)? The current market cap of ZetaChain is $ 182.51M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ZETA by its real-time market price of 0.2339 USD . What is the circulating supply of ZetaChain (ZETA)? The current circulating supply of ZetaChain (ZETA) is 780.28M USD . What was the highest price of ZetaChain (ZETA)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of ZetaChain (ZETA) is 2.9 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of ZetaChain (ZETA)? The 24-hour trading volume of ZetaChain (ZETA) is $ 3.01M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!